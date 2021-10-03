BENQI (QI) Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $35.05 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00066063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00103966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00142973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,673.31 or 1.00213491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,435.76 or 0.07073890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.