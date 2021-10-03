Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.07. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

