BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,594 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBL. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,518,000 after acquiring an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $453,021,000 after acquiring an additional 442,631 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $50.61 on Friday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $37.88 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

