Binance Coin (BNB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.46 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $429.30 or 0.00893132 BTC on major exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion and $1.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.