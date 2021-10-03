Bintex Futures Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,239.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,411.62 and approximately $2,239.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00066825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00103816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00144411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,737.35 or 0.99645323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.32 or 0.07187466 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

