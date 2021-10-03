Bionic (BNC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Bionic has traded up 499.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $110,270.00 and approximately $875.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bionic Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . The official message board for Bionic is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

