Bismuth (BIS) Price Reaches $0.11

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $692.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010671 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,462,877 coins and its circulating supply is 22,323,340 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

