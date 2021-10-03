BitBall One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 89.3% higher against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $1.66 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,013.86 or 0.99970161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00080960 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006068 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002121 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.82 or 0.00603436 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

