bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Achieves $4.57 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $560,128.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00101902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00140586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,747.82 or 1.00063020 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.07 or 0.07150535 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.