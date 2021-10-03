Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Capitalization Tops $4.06 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $4.06 billion and $11,454.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $218.72 or 0.00449121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.36 or 0.01181424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.52 or 0.00298815 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049004 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

