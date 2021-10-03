Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $59.02 or 0.00122888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and $28.11 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.78 or 0.00243146 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00164222 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

