Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $86,732.34 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.