Bitcoin Private Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.50 million and approximately $1,240.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.11 or 0.00244063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00123094 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00160761 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000146 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.