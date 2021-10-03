Bitcoin SV (BSV) One Day Volume Tops $269.12 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 12% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $269.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $145.09 or 0.00301055 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,193.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $570.99 or 0.01184788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.78 or 0.00449818 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,859,495 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

