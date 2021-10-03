BitCore Price Down 8.4% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.64 million and $370,029.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.07122480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00355276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.67 or 0.01180982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00112165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00542168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $214.98 or 0.00447254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00299603 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.