BitGreen Price Down 36.8% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, BitGreen has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $914.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00143735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.29 or 0.00502992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00016646 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00033211 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043769 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.