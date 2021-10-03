Bitnation (XPAT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.00

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Bitnation has traded up 50.3% against the U.S. dollar. Bitnation has a total market capitalization of $91,565.04 and $109.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bitnation Profile

Bitnation (CRYPTO:XPAT) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,373,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

