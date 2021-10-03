Bitradio Trading Up 15.8% This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitradio has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $84,892.37 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00413752 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,431,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,730 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

