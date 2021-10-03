BitSend Price Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. BitSend has a market capitalization of $60,776.88 and $4.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.89 or 0.00363963 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006079 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.48 or 0.00886354 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,782,687 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

