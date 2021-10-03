BitTorrent Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.29 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 7% higher against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and $218.89 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00090572 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000198 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006727 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004983 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

