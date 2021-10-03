Bitzeny Market Capitalization Tops $217,460.01 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $217,460.01 and $17.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 34% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00355741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000853 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

