BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJRI. FMR LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

