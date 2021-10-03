Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,119 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned about 8.42% of Blackbaud worth $315,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $238,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Blackbaud stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 214,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,818.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

