BlackRock Inc. Acquires 52,524 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,463,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.98% of FOX worth $403,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

FOX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.48. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 157,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

