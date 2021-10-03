BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.31.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $841.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $559.18 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $899.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $859.97.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.