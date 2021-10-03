BlackRock Inc. Purchases 3,230 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,676,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.66% of NICE worth $414,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in NICE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,884,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 525.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 212,136 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 33.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 786,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,344,000 after buying an additional 198,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in NICE by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,233,000 after buying an additional 104,861 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.21.

Shares of NICE opened at $278.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

