BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,522 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,522 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of Perrigo worth $421,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

