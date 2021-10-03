BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.