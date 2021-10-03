BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,612. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

