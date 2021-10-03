Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Down 36.3% in September

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 31st total of 94,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BGB opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGB. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 119.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Strategic Credit Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment company, which invests in portfolios, loans, and other fixed income instruments. It involves securities from US Corporate issuers, including first- and second-lien loans, and high yield corporate bonds of varying maturities. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

