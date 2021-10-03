Blair William & Co. IL Buys 15,307 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,757,000 after buying an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $160.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.16 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $111.29 and a 1 year high of $165.27.

