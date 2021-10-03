Blair William & Co. IL Buys 23,729 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,729 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $89.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $105.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $94.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.