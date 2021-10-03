Blair William & Co. IL Buys 33,496 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Compass Diversified worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Compass Diversified by 826.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,894,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $137,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,803.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

