Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,951,000 after purchasing an additional 22,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $144.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

