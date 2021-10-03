Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $754,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $166.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.78.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

