Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.97 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $119.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

