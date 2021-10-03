Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,034 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.11% of Option Care Health worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Option Care Health by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,790,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,151,000 after acquiring an additional 281,872 shares during the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

OPCH opened at $24.82 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

