Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 57.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,497 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.09% of Datto worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Datto by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $32,867,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $14,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,602 shares of company stock worth $6,129,279 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Datto stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. Analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

