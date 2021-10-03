Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 234,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 127,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 69,844 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $105.25 and a one year high of $147.30.

