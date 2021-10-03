Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after buying an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,018,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after buying an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $182.52 on Friday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $126.13 and a 52-week high of $197.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.52.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

