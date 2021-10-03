Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.72 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Science Applications International worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after purchasing an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 660,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAIC opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.68. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

