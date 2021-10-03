Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.72 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Clorox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

