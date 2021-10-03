Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.91 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 160.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $354.01 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.59 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

