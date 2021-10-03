Blair William & Co. IL Has $3.94 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after buying an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after purchasing an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,498.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 244,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.50.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $283.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.83 and a 200-day moving average of $311.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

