Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,157 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.59. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $70.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

