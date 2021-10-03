Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.62. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $141.20 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

