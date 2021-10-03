Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.22 Million Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 788.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.00. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $69.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

