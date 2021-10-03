Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 1,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,016,000 after buying an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.24. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $63.10 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

