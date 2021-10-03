Blair William & Co. IL Invests $3.44 Million in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Callaway Golf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ELY stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

