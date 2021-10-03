Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

