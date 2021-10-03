Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,589 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.26% of Krystal Biotech worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.11. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

